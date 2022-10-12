EKU ready to ‘Pack the Kidd’ and prepare for transformation of Alumni Coliseum

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a huge weekend ahead for the EKU football Colonels with Sam Houston State coming to Richmond. Two years ago, Sam Houston State won the FCS national championship. EKU is wanting to make that same jump and the Maroons administration is wanting to pack Roy Kidd Stadium for Saturday’s game. The outcome of this matchup would hopefully open some eyes from conferences who might be watching and thinking about bring EKU into their fold.

“This Saturday is unique in the fact that it represents the first time since 2008 that we’ve had an FBS opponent coming into Roy Kidd Stadium,” said EKU Athletics Director Matt Roan.

“Our schedule of the way we built it we knew we wanted to play against the best you know in order to elevate our program of this is an opportunity to play against a recent national champion, a school that is already transitioning into Conference-USA, and hopefully have an opportunity to signify the signal that our football program is ready to take that next step and our fan base is ready to take that next step as well.”

Alumni Coliseum and McBrayer Arena were constructed from June 1961 to September 1963 and the Colonels (basketball, volleyball teams) have called it home ever since. Starting in March of 2023, Alumni Coliseum will not be going through a renovation but, as Roan calls it, a transformation. “I think for what you’re going to see, the finished product will be a transformation. For us from the seating bowl itself to removing the wall on the east end of the Coliseum, and for us it is a transformation,” says Roan.

“We’re involved in the actual schematic design now and look forward to March (of 2023) when we can break ground on this next 60 years of this facility. It’s gonna be a game-changer for us.”

