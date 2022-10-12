Jim Caldwell’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will lead the cooler shot of air into Kentucky.

A cold front will arrive late today and into Thursday. During the transition, some strong to severe thunderstorms could develop as the front makes its run through the commonwealth.

Severe weather threat

A cold front will increase thunderstorms

Scattered strong to severe storms will come together

Any of these storms will be able to produce damaging winds and hail

It will already be windy so factor in the storms and those gusts could reach 50-60 MPH

Tornado chances aren’t off the charts but the threat of an isolated spin-up can’t be ruled out

On the other side of this cold front, we will find daytime highs falling from the mid to upper-70s to the mid-60s. While it doesn’t sound extreme, it will be very noticeable between those two days. Nighttime lows will drop back to the 30s.

