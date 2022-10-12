John Calipari Women’s Clinic returning this season

Will be held Oct. 23
(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari will once again host a women’s clinic for basketball. UK made the announcement on Wednesday.

The clinic will return on Oct. 23 at the Joe Craft Center from 3-6 p.m.

UK says the clinic is designed for females with all levels of basketball knowledge and experience. The clinic will offer an exclusive look into the Kentucky men’s basketball program.

Each participant will get a small group picture with the Wildcats and a chance to take a photo with Calipari.

Registration is now open with the following options:

  • $150 – Clinic participation and signed panel basketball by Kentucky basketball (limited quantities available)
  • $120 – Clinic participation and signed panel basketball by John Calipari (limited quantities available)
  • $99 – Clinic participation only

Any clinic-related questions can be answered by calling into the men’s basketball camp line at 859.257.9457 or 859.257.1916.

