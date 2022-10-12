Man found guilty in Ky. murder case more than five years after being arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County jury has handed down a guilty verdict for a murder that happened five years ago.

In March of 2017, police arrested Jeffery Scott Taylor for the murder of Shannon Vaughn Saylor, 36. She was found dead in Clay County.

At the time, Taylor and Saylor were in a relationship together. He was accused of hitting her with a rock, killing her.

Taylor’s verdict was handed down Thursday, Oct. 6.

Staff at the Laurel County Clerk’s office confirmed Taylor was found guilty of the Saylor’s murder. The jury recommended 25 years for murder, five years for tampering with physical evidence. He would serve those consecutively for a total of 30 years behind bars.

Taylor’s formal sentencing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 9:00 a.m.

