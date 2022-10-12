Man found guilty in Ky. murder case more than five years after being arrested

Jeffrey Scott Taylor
Jeffrey Scott Taylor(Jailtracker)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County jury has handed down a guilty verdict for a murder that happened five years ago.

In March of 2017, police arrested Jeffery Scott Taylor for the murder of Shannon Vaughn Saylor, 36. She was found dead in Clay County.

At the time, Taylor and Saylor were in a relationship together. He was accused of hitting her with a rock, killing her.

Taylor’s verdict was handed down Thursday, Oct. 6.

Staff at the Laurel County Clerk’s office confirmed Taylor was found guilty of the Saylor’s murder. The jury recommended 25 years for murder, five years for tampering with physical evidence. He would serve those consecutively for a total of 30 years behind bars.

Taylor’s formal sentencing is set for Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge blocked due to semi-truck fire
Bridge back open after fiery semi crash
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
Jeff and Emily Presley pose together on a trip.
Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
The East Jessamine High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friday, the...
Ky. high school community mourns loss of student

Latest News

The Department of Veterans Affairs website now offers an up-to-date look at wait times at VA...
Lexington’s VA hospital working to improve access to care
The grant will be divided up between several agencies such as St. Claire HealthCare in...
Part of federal health care grant will help feed Kentuckians
Ring video of Halloween decoration vandalism suspects
Ring video of Halloween decoration vandalism suspects
Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns