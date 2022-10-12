Most of Montgomery County under boil water advisory

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a boil water advisory out for most of Montgomery County.

Mount Sterling Water and Sewer says it’s stemming from a maintenance issue.

Officials say they had to fill a storage tank with water but there wasn’t enough time to get a sample and ensure the water was safe.

They are hoping to get more samples Wednesday and get them cleared. However, that could take until at least noon Thursday.

The advisory impacts a list of water companies in the county:

Mt. Sterling Water and Sewer: 859-498-0166 https://mtsterlingwaterandsewer.com/

Judy Water Association: 859-498-4809 https://www.judywater.com/

Levee Road Water Association: 859-498-6980 https://leveewatersystem.wixsite.com/water

Bath County Water District: 606-683-6363 https://gwadd.org/utility-contact-information/

Reid Village Water: 859-498-0062

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF UNDER A BOIL WATER ADVISORY?

Use commercially bottled water for hand washing, cooking/drinking, dishwashing, and preparing ice.

Use single-service articles/utensils if possible (paper plates, plastic utensils, plastic cups, etc.), to prevent having dishes to wash.

If you must use water due to the lack of potable water available, bring water to a rolling boil for at least 3 minutes before use.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.