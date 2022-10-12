NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The varsity football season has come to an end for Bellevue High School.

Athletic Director Jim Hicks announced in a statement that the school decided to cancel the remainder of the season “due to the limited number of healthy players available.”

He went on to say the safety of the players is Bellevue High School’s No. 1 priority.

The statement finishes by saying the school looks forward to the return of varsity football for the 2023 season.

Read Hicks’ full statement below:

Bellevue is the latest high school to cancel its football season over safety concerns.

A high school in Michigan and one in Nebraska decided to cancel their varsity seasons in September.

