Police investigating vandalism of Halloween decorations in Kentucky town

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police say they need your help in identifying a vandalism suspect.

Officials say that the suspects have been destroying Halloween decorations.

Residents tell us there have been a couple of different neighborhoods that were hit. The Burley Ridge neighborhood and the Southbrook neighborhood.

One woman says they caught the vandals on camera. Ring doorbell footage of the suspects shows one of them coming up to the house and messing with a giant skeleton Halloween decoration in the front yard.

In the video, you can hear voices coming from the white car in the background telling this person to “pull the leg” to which he responds “you can’t.” Later in the video, that suspect tells the people in the car “it’s not coming down.” You can hear one person respond, “I’ll make it come down.”

The homeowner then comes out and confronts the suspect. The suspect starts asking the homeowner where he got these decorations as the car begins to pull away.

The homeowner told us that she had heard of more vandalism including eggings and more decorations being destroyed in nearby neighborhoods with descriptions of the vandals matching the suspects who came to her house.

Nicholasville police say they had gotten reports of vandalism by juveniles and are looking into it. They are asking that if you have any information about the suspects in this video you call the Nicholasville Police Department.

During their vandalism investigation, police said they also learned about a pride flag that had been cut and burned in that area. They arrested one juvenile suspect in connection with that and say criminal charges are pending.

