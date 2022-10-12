Woman killed in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was killed in a crash in Scott County on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says an SUV hit another car at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle.

The coroner says 23-year-old Hannah Mundy, of Jessamine County, died at the scene.

We’re told the other driver is cooperating.

The cause of the crash is under investigation

