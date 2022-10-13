Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Weekend Cold Front

By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our cold front continues to push to the east today and that’s allowing chilly winds to blow as we get set to wrap up the week. Another front is waiting in the wings for the weekend and that brings even colder air into town.

Friday starts with some frost and ends with temps rebounding quickly into the 65-70 degree range for many with some higher numbers west. Winds turn southwesterly ahead of our next system moving in here over the weekend. That brings an increase in showers and storms for Saturday into early Sunday. That ushers in one major dip in the jet stream into early next week.

There’s a chance for near record lows by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week and we also may see a day where temps don’t make it to the 50 degree mark. Wow!

