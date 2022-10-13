Drawing set for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington

WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its mission of not only treating, but ending...
(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is here!

Thursday is the day one lucky winner is going to get to call the amazing new home on Buttermilk Road home. The drawing will be held live during our 5:30 p.m. newscast.

RELATED: Tickets officially sold out for St. Jude dream home giveaway in Lexington

WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its mission of not only treating, but ending childhood cancer and other diseases. Money raised through the sale of the $100 dream home tickets ensures that its mission continues.

This is the 8th Dream Home to be given away in Lexington. Through the giveaway, $650,000 was raised and the ticket sold out in record time.

We have watched this home be built from the ground up, and it’s exciting for us to be part of the giveaway.

Once we draw the winner, they will be contacted to ensure they meet the qualifications.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
Jeff and Emily Presley pose together on a trip.
Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family
Ava Markus, 16, of Cold Spring, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati...
Family, friends remember 16-year-old NKY cheerleader who died days after crash
Ambulance
Woman killed in Scott County crash

Latest News

Exec. dir. of Calipari Foundation, longtime UK Athletics employee facing DUI charge
WATCH | Exec. dir. of Calipari Foundation, longtime UK Athletics employee facing DUI charge
He has been with the UK Athletics Department since 2011 and also serves as the executive...
Exec. dir. of Calipari Foundation, longtime UK Athletics employee facing DUI charge
Thursday morning, Governor Andy Beshear joined Mayor Linda Gorton, Congressman Andy Barr and...
City, state officials cut ribbon for Lexington’s Town Branch Commons Trail
Another shot of cold
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast