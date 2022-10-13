Drawing set for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is here!

Thursday is the day one lucky winner is going to get to call the amazing new home on Buttermilk Road home. The drawing will be held live during our 5:30 p.m. newscast.

WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its mission of not only treating, but ending childhood cancer and other diseases. Money raised through the sale of the $100 dream home tickets ensures that its mission continues.

This is the 8th Dream Home to be given away in Lexington. Through the giveaway, $650,000 was raised and the ticket sold out in record time.

We have watched this home be built from the ground up, and it’s exciting for us to be part of the giveaway.

Once we draw the winner, they will be contacted to ensure they meet the qualifications.

