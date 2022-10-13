Eckert’s Orchard sees bumper crop of apples amid nationwide shortage

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Wild weather and pollination problems could make it difficult for you to find apples for your favorite fall treats.

While some parts of America are seeing that shortage in apples, it’s not the case at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. They’re actually seeing a bumper crop of apples.

When it comes to producing the best crop, they say there are two factors.

“For the most part though, it’s pollination or it is weather,” said Eckert’s Orchard farm manager Megan Fields. “My goodness, the weather is like, we live by the weather, all the time.”

Since the weather varies from region to region, we are not only dealing with apple shortages, across America but right here in Kentucky.

“We’ve had a great apple crop here, at Eckert’s, some friends of mine, in another part of the state, they didn’t quite have the apple crop that we did,” Fields said

It turns out, apples are picky. They need the perfect amount of sunshine and water.

“We need the rain to size up the apples, we need the sunshine to color them and sugar them up, and the pollination in the springtime is just so important, cause that helps with the shape of the fruit,” Fields said.

The good news is all that happened this year in central and eastern Kentucky, creating a bumper apple crop.

While others have increased the cost of apples due to inflation, Eckert’s Orchard has not. The price has not changed from last year.

