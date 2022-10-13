EKU honoring well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year

Christopher and Gracie Hager will be honored during this year’s homecoming activities at Eastern Kentucky University.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Richmond couple killed last year is being honored by the university they attended and gave so much back to.

Christopher and Gracie Hager will be honored during this year’s homecoming activities at Eastern Kentucky University.

The Hagers made Richmond their home after graduating from EKU, their way of life, and their faith, became part of their numerous business interests. Now, the university will recognize them in a major way.

They’re recipients this year of the EKU Distinguished Service Award.

“They were great people. And the Community is far worse for not having them. But this award is a great thing. A great representation of Richmond and EKU,” said David Williams, a friend of the Hagers.

Chris and Gracie Hager were from Pike County but lived, worked, and raised a family in Richmond. However, people who knew them say they did a lot more than simply hold down jobs or run a business.

“They are easy to know because they are so willing to help others. Generally nice people,” Williams said.

Thomas Birl is accused of murdering the Hagers. He remains in jail and is awaiting his next court appearance early next year.

