Exec. dir. of Calipari Foundation, longtime UK Athletics employee facing DUI charge
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee with the University of Kentucky Athletics Department has been arrested on a DUI charge.

Chris Woolard was arrested early Monday morning.

He has been with the UK Athletics Department since 2011 and also serves as the executive director for the Calipari Foundation.

A spokesperson from UK’s Athletic Department says they are aware of the situation and are handling the matter internally.

