Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking colder blasts of air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first of two blasts of colder air is here in Kentucky.

This first go around with the chillier air will not be that impressive. Sure our temperatures will likely fall into the 60s but the general chill will not last forever. We should recover by the first part of the weekend. There’s a good shot at tracking upper-60s and low-70s on Saturday.

The second front will go through the region and the gloves are coming off! I think that highs fall all the way down to the 40s and 50s by Tuesday. Yes, 40s and 50s FOR HIGHS! Temperatures at night will probably reach the mid-20s and stay there for a little while.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.