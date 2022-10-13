Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking colder blasts of air

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first of two blasts of colder air is here in Kentucky.

This first go around with the chillier air will not be that impressive. Sure our temperatures will likely fall into the 60s but the general chill will not last forever. We should recover by the first part of the weekend. There’s a good shot at tracking upper-60s and low-70s on Saturday.

The second front will go through the region and the gloves are coming off! I think that highs fall all the way down to the 40s and 50s by Tuesday. Yes, 40s and 50s FOR HIGHS! Temperatures at night will probably reach the mid-20s and stay there for a little while.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
Jeff and Emily Presley pose together on a trip.
Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family
Ava Markus, 16, of Cold Spring, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati...
16-year-old NKY cheerleader dies days after crash
Ambulance
Woman killed in Scott County crash

Latest News

Another shot of cold
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Few Strong Storms
We'll track a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe thunderstorms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms possible