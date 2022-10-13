July’s flooding death toll increases to 43

Letcher County flooding
Letcher County flooding(WYMT)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll from July’s flooding has increased to 43.

During his weekly Team Kentucky update, Beshear said the two additional deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from flooding.

The victims were from Breathitt and Letcher Counties.

“Let us pray for those families and all of Eastern Kentucky as we continue to try to stabilize the region and ultimately turn towards rebuilding,” said Beshear.

Of the 43 deaths, ten were from Breathitt County, two from Clay County, 19 from Knott County, four from Letcher County, seven from Perry County and one from Pike County.

Beshear said there is still one person missing. Vanessa Baker is from the Lost Creek community in Letcher County. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
Jeff and Emily Presley pose together on a trip.
Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family
Ava Markus, 16, of Cold Spring, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati...
Family, friends remember 16-year-old NKY cheerleader who died days after crash
Ambulance
Woman killed in Scott County crash

Latest News

Drawing set for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
WATCH | Drawing set for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
Drawing set for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
Exec. dir. of Calipari Foundation, longtime UK Athletics employee facing DUI charge
WATCH | Exec. dir. of Calipari Foundation, longtime UK Athletics employee facing DUI charge
He has been with the UK Athletics Department since 2011 and also serves as the executive...
Exec. dir. of Calipari Foundation, longtime UK Athletics employee facing DUI charge