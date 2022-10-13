New program launched to help families of Lexington homicide victims

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Victim advocates within the Lexington Police Department launched a new program called Surviving Onward Sessions, or SOS for short.

Its purpose is to help families who have lost loved ones to homicide, and drug and/or alcohol-related deaths.

When a loved one dies, the victim’s family may be in shock, trying to process what happened. What do they do next? Where do they turn for help?

One of the first calls they’ll get is from a Lexington Police Department victim advocate, like Robin Anderson.

“We call them and talk to them and let them know what is going on in the criminal case,” Anderson said.

Now, victim advocates are enhancing their services inside the Dunbar Community Center on Upper Street.

Every Tuesday night from now until November 15, families who have lost loved ones to drugs, homicide and/or alcohol collision-related deaths can get support and resources while in the grieving process.

The people of SOS are still getting to know one another, but they have one thing in common - grief.

“One of the reasons why we wanted to do this is that we wanted to be able to bring people together so that they can support each other,” Anderson said.

Navigating through the criminal process, getting advice and information on resources and fellowship, all happen during the meetings. SOS meetings can also turn into much-needed therapy sessions.

“It can get emotional at times,” Anderson said. “What I have found throughout the years and working with victims is that most people love to talk about the person that they lost.”

SOS hopes to help loved ones survive and move forward.

There are five more SOS meetings left this year. If you’d like to connect to this group, click here or call 859-258-3783.

