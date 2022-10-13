Open burn ban issued for Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An open burn ban has been issued for Fayette County until Monday, Oct. 17.

This ban is being issued in response to a National Weather Service Red Flag Warning for Fayette County.

Officials say dangerous fire weather conditions exist.

People should avoid setting any fire outdoors until after the ban expires. This includes refuse, cooking and construction debris fires. All open burn permits are suspended for the duration of the ban.

The ban applies to all residents and businesses in Fayette County, including those in rural and urban areas. To report a fire, please use 911 in emergency situations and 859-231-5600 in non-emergent situations.

