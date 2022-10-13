Open burn ban issued for Fayette County

An open burn ban has been issued for Fayette County until Monday, Oct. 17.
An open burn ban has been issued for Fayette County until Monday, Oct. 17.(KXII)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An open burn ban has been issued for Fayette County until Monday, Oct. 17.

This ban is being issued in response to a National Weather Service Red Flag Warning for Fayette County.

Officials say dangerous fire weather conditions exist.

People should avoid setting any fire outdoors until after the ban expires. This includes refuse, cooking and construction debris fires. All open burn permits are suspended for the duration of the ban.

The ban applies to all residents and businesses in Fayette County, including those in rural and urban areas. To report a fire, please use 911 in emergency situations and 859-231-5600 in non-emergent situations.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
Jeff and Emily Presley pose together on a trip.
Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family
Ava Markus, 16, of Cold Spring, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati...
Family, friends remember 16-year-old NKY cheerleader who died days after crash
Ambulance
Woman killed in Scott County crash

Latest News

Marijuana possession charges are still not off the hook
Some Kentuckians convicted of marijuana possession can apply now for pardons
Christopher and Gracie Hager will be honored during this year’s homecoming activities at...
EKU honoring well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year
Photo: WKYT
Mayoral candidates address Lexington’s police officer shortage
Drawing set for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
WATCH | Drawing set for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington