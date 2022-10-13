Some Kentuckians convicted of marijuana possession can apply for pardons

Marijuana possession charges are still not off the hook
Marijuana possession charges are still not off the hook(WAFB)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says those convicted of simple marijuana possession on state charges, and have otherwise clean records, can now apply for pardons from his office.

The Governor talked about it extensively Thursday during his Team Kentucky briefing, a week after President Biden pardoned federal cases and asked governors to wipe out state convictions.

Beshear says he’s still considering the President’s request and its potential impact.

The Governor explained that there are differences between federal and state law and said his administration will be taking the time to analyze this information before the next steps are announced.

Gov. Beshear also said he asked the Administrative Office of the Courts for more information on how many Kentuckians could be eligible for a state pardon on a possession-only charge.

“Let me be clear, I agree that no one should be in jail simply because of possession of marijuana,” Gov. Beshear said. “I know the vast majority of Kentuckians demand medical cannabis be legalized, and I am committed to keeping Kentuckians updated as we review the information and make plans to move forward.”

There’s a form for the pardon request on the governor’s website.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
Jeff and Emily Presley pose together on a trip.
Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family
Ava Markus, 16, of Cold Spring, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati...
Family, friends remember 16-year-old NKY cheerleader who died days after crash
Ambulance
Woman killed in Scott County crash

Latest News

Christopher and Gracie Hager will be honored during this year’s homecoming activities at...
EKU honoring well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year
Photo: WKYT
Mayoral candidates address Lexington’s police officer shortage
An open burn ban has been issued for Fayette County until Monday, Oct. 17.
Open burn ban issued for Fayette County
Drawing set for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
WATCH | Drawing set for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington