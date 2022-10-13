WATCH: City, state officials cut ribbon for Lexington’s Town Branch Commons Trail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State and local leaders are celebrating a major project in Lexington.

Thursday morning, Governor Andy Beshear will join Mayor Linda Gorton, Congressman Andy Barr and Transportation Secretary Kim Gray to officially open the Town Branch Commons Trail.

The project started back in 2020 and was funded by a $21 million federal grant.

The centerpiece will be the new Town Branch Park, which is still being built.

The ribbon-cutting is set for 10 a.m. Thursday on the trail near the MET, on East Third Street. You can watch the ceremony above.

