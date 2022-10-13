WATCH: City, state officials cut ribbon for Lexington’s Town Branch Commons Trail

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State and local leaders are celebrating a major project in Lexington.

Thursday morning, Governor Andy Beshear will join Mayor Linda Gorton, Congressman Andy Barr and Transportation Secretary Kim Gray to officially open the Town Branch Commons Trail.

The project started back in 2020 and was funded by a $21 million federal grant.

The centerpiece will be the new Town Branch Park, which is still being built.

The ribbon-cutting is set for 10 a.m. Thursday on the trail near the MET, on East Third Street. You can watch the ceremony above.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
Jeff and Emily Presley pose together on a trip.
Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family
Ava Markus, 16, of Cold Spring, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati...
Family, friends remember 16-year-old NKY cheerleader who died days after crash
Ambulance
Woman killed in Scott County crash

Latest News

Another shot of cold
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Blast of colder temps
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking colder blasts of air
Chris Stapleton performs at the Kentucky Rising benefit concert for flood relief.
‘It was just emotional’: Kentucky Rising raises more than $2.5 million for flood relief
The Department of Veterans Affairs website now offers an up-to-date look at wait times at VA...
Lexington’s VA hospital working to improve access to care