All Blue Weather Preview- UK vs. Mississippi State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re heading out to the UK vs. Mississippi State this weekend the forecast is looking great! Temperatures for tailgating are likely to be in the mid to upper 60s with lots of sunshine. Winds will be gusty at times. There is a burn ban in play for the city of Lexington, so keep up with local updates cause they may affect tailgating. By game time, temps are likely to drop into the 50s and could be breezy. You may need a light jacket. We stay clear by the end of the game! Go Cats :)

