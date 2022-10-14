All Blue Weather Preview- UK vs. Mississippi State

Caturday Forecast
WKYT News at 7:30am (CW)
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re heading out to the UK vs. Mississippi State this weekend the forecast is looking great! Temperatures for tailgating are likely to be in the mid to upper 60s with lots of sunshine. Winds will be gusty at times. There is a burn ban in play for the city of Lexington, so keep up with local updates cause they may affect tailgating. By game time, temps are likely to drop into the 50s and could be breezy. You may need a light jacket. We stay clear by the end of the game! Go Cats :)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says
Ava Markus, 16, of Cold Spring, was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati...
Family, friends remember 16-year-old NKY cheerleader who died days after crash
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
Photos of Raven sit alongside a bottle, blanket and other items to remember her.
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’

Latest News

When the Kentucky men’s basketball team returns to action in November, some familiar voices...
Jack Givens, Cameron Mills give UK Sports Network new voices
Two of five remaining unbeaten teams in college soccer play to thrilling draw at The Bell
Enzo Mauriz, Max Miller spark No. 2 UK Men’s Soccer’s comeback 2-2 draw with No. 22 Dayton
The senior running back racked up 292 yards rushing and three touchdowns
Henry Clay’s Jacob Childress named WKYT Athlete of the Week
Alumni Coliseum and McBrayer Arena about to go through massive 'transformation'.
EKU ready to ‘Pack the Kidd’ and prepare for transformation of Alumni Coliseum