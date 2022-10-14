Ally Blake’s Forecast | A nice & windy day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning everyone! It is a chilly morning across Kentucky with sunny skies. Today likely stays nice and dry, with gusty winds—a Red Flag Warning across western and central Kentucky. Several Kentucky counties have burn bans in place this weekend.

Let’s get to it! This morning we start off with temps around 40 degrees and with abundant sunshine we likely get into the mid to upper 60s. Additionally, it will be a windy day. Gusts at times could be in the 20-30 MPH range. Couple that up with low relative humidity and that’s why we have a Red Flag Warning across western and central Kentucky. Clouds will likely increase this evening. Tomorrow we stay mostly dry with a windy morning. Temps probably remain in the upper 60s this weekend before our next cold front on Sunday. That will give us a chance to see showers mainly off to the south. This will usher in cooler air into next week. I’m talking highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Skies will continue to remain dry during this time as well.

I hope you all have a great day!

