Big Blue Madness Returns to Rupp Arena

Big Blue Madness returns to Rupp Arena
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the unofficial start to the wildcat basketball season, Big Blue Madness. Fans got their first look at this year’s team Friday night when the two-hour special returned to Rupp Arena.

Big Blue Nation is ready; you saw as they lined up to head into Rupp Arena.

Tickets for Friday night sold out within hours; not a surprise there! This year, the tradition of the big blue campout also returned for the first time since 2019.

The tradition dating back to 1993 was canceled the last two years because of COVID-19.

There is a lot of excitement and hype for the men’s team, especially with star players Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, and Daimion Collins back, to name a few.

UK basketball fans hope this is the year a new championship banner gets a spot inside Rupp Arena.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
Photos of Raven sit alongside a bottle, blanket and other items to remember her.
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control reports that concerns about poor adolescent mental health and...
Nearly eight percent of Kentucky high school students attempt suicide
Lexington is preparing to help people living on the streets get through the upcoming cold...
Lexington homeless shelters getting ready for the cold
There are still people with inadequate housing in eastern Kentucky following the flooding in...
Kentuckians are still looking for assistance two months after historic flooding
UK Healthcare is celebrating 60 years of serving the bluegrass. The hospital started back in...
UK Healthcare celebrates 60 years of Healthcare at UK Healthcare symposium