Big Blue Madness returns to Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the unofficial start to the wildcat basketball season, Big Blue Madness. Fans got their first look at this year’s team Friday night when the two-hour special returned to Rupp Arena.

Big Blue Nation is ready; you saw as they lined up to head into Rupp Arena.

Tickets for Friday night sold out within hours; not a surprise there! This year, the tradition of the big blue campout also returned for the first time since 2019.

The tradition dating back to 1993 was canceled the last two years because of COVID-19.

There is a lot of excitement and hype for the men’s team, especially with star players Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, and Daimion Collins back, to name a few.

UK basketball fans hope this is the year a new championship banner gets a spot inside Rupp Arena.

