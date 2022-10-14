Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Tracking Wild Wind, Showers, Storms, and Colder Temperatures
Jason Lindsey's Forecast
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wild wind will continue to increase our fire threat, which is why a Red Flag Warning is active. Expect an intense wind, from the SW, gusting up to 40 mph.

A cold front will push across the Bluegrass, this weekend, sparking showers and storms. The best chance arrives on Sunday.

Behind the front, highs cool from around 70s, on Sunday, to the upper 40s by Tuesday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

