Kentuckians are still looking for assistance two months after historic flooding
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There are still people with inadequate housing in eastern Kentucky following the flooding in late July.

Some still live in tents or trailers; many tell us they don’t know how they will recover.

A man in the Rowdy community of Perry County told me that today. His home was destroyed—he lives in a trailer in his front yard, most of his possessions in tents.

All along Kentucky 476 in Perry and Breathitt Counties, there are homes damaged or destroyed by floodwaters. There are concrete slabs where homes were washed away and have not been rebuilt.

There are tents where people stay because they don’t want to leave their property or pets. This is also where Brian and Becky Gibson live.

Their home was washed away. They have another trailer, but now they are stuck with the need for a septic system costing thousands they can’t afford. For the past two months, their home has been Buckhorn state park.

“FEMA helped us out some. We were able to purchase another mobile home, but we still need an electric pole and a septic tank, and I have no clue where we will get that help from.”

I spoke with a state lawmaker, housing officials, and someone with a relief organization, and they told me housing is a big concern. One person even called it a humanitarian crisis.

We are told that more than 28 people live at the Buckhorn State Park Resort.

