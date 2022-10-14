Lexington homeless shelters getting ready for the cold

Charlie Lanter, leader of Lexington’s housing advocacy and community development office, said they are ready for winter
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is preparing to help people living on the streets get through the upcoming cold weather.

Charlie Lanter, leader of Lexington’s housing advocacy and community development office, said they are ready for winter, and most shelter capacity has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

He says the city is already preparing its shelters for potential emergencies. Cold weather is coming, with temperatures dropping below freezing as early as next week.

He said this planning occurs annually, but this year is unique because of how early it needed to happen.

Lanter also says they can return to pre-pandemic shelter capacities, allowing more beds to support the city’s most vulnerable.

However, he says that could cause crowding problems in those spaces. So, his office is also providing more funding to street outreach for their staffing and hotel vouchers, since some people may be unable or unwilling to go to these shelters.

“We know that the shelter is not available or even appropriate for everyone, so in those instances, we’re going to have hotel beds. It will not be as widespread as it was during the pandemic. But we’re definitely committed to making sure that everyone has a place to go out of the cold,” Lanter said.

Lanter directly encourages anyone who wants to support their efforts to reach out to organizations like the Hope Center and The Salvation Army. He said donations of socks, underwear, and warm blankets are of particular interest.

The Hope Center said they have increased their capacity by 40 beds, while the Salvation Army can accommodate 30 to 40 more people.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
Photos of Raven sit alongside a bottle, blanket and other items to remember her.
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
A woman in North Carolina won the lottery after buying a last-minute ticket for Saturday’s Cash...
Woman wins lottery after ‘the spirit told her’ to buy last-minute ticket
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

There are still people with inadequate housing in eastern Kentucky following the flooding in...
Kentuckians are still looking for assistance two months after historic flooding
UK Healthcare is celebrating 60 years of serving the bluegrass. The hospital started back in...
UK Healthcare celebrates 60 years of Healthcare at UK Healthcare symposium
Several Kentucky counties are under a burn ban this weekend. Fayette county is one of them....
Several Ky. counties, including Fayette, under a burn ban this weekend
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Person killed in downtown Gatlinburg fire identified