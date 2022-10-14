Nearly eight percent of Kentucky high school students attempt suicide

By Samantha Valentino
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Centers for Disease Control reports that concerns about poor adolescent mental health and suicidal behaviors escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirty-seven percent of US high school students reported poor mental health during the pandemic, nearly 20 percent considering and nine percent attempting suicide.

Here in Kentucky, the CDC reports that eight percent of high school students attempted suicide one or more times.

Sophia Katherine True was a student at East Jessamine High School when she died by suicide in August.

“She always had a bleeding heart. She would go out of the way of her mental health to help others during their like mental crisis. Even though she was constantly experiencing her own,” Eli Angel, Sophia’s uncle, said.

The CDC found that nearly 24 percent of Kentucky high school students were bullied on school property and 18 percent were bullied online.

“She was bullied both in school and online, so she could never escape it. She would block one person, and three more people would come into her comments to harass her. So even whenever she got a respite from school, she still dealt with it at home,” Apple said.

More than 37 percent of Kentucky high school students report feeling sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more, according to the CDC.

