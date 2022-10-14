Several Ky. counties, including Fayette, under a burn ban this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Several Kentucky counties, including Fayette, are under a burn ban this weekend. That ban also includes any open burn permits.

The last time Lexington had a burn ban was three years ago. The burn ban comes in response to a red flag warning from the National Weather Service.

Major Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department said they’ve responded to more than 30 brush and mulch fires in October alone.

She said it becomes a concern for them when the humidity drops below 25 percent.

“The bottom line is dry weather, and high winds are dangerous fire conditions, and the easiest fire for us to extinguish is one that never starts, which is why we need the public’s help in complying with this burn ban,” Bowman said.

The Lexington Fire Department said their burn ban will last until 7 a.m. Monday.

Major Jessica Bowman says the burn ban could be extended with the recent weather conditions, but right now, they’re just asking for the public’s cooperation.

