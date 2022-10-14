Two weeks left for EKY flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky flood survivors have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance.

The deadline is Friday, October 28.

People in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley Counties who suffered damage during the historic flash flooding of July 2022 are eligible to apply.

FEMA assistance can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

If you want to apply, you can:

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find an open recovery center, click here

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Apply online by clicking here

Use the FEMA mobile app

The deadline to apply for an SBA disaster loan is also October 28.

