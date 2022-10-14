Two weeks left for EKY flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance

FEMA in Eastern Kentucky
FEMA in Eastern Kentucky(WKYT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky flood survivors have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance.

The deadline is Friday, October 28.

People in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley Counties who suffered damage during the historic flash flooding of July 2022 are eligible to apply.

FEMA assistance can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

If you want to apply, you can:

  • Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find an open recovery center, click here.
  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
  • Apply online by clicking here.
  • Use the FEMA mobile app.

The deadline to apply for an SBA disaster loan is also October 28.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Charles "Glen" Wilson, 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner
WKYT talks to 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner
A death investigation is underway in Lexington.
Homicide record broken: Lex police investigate body found on Bryan Avenue
Police said a teacher is in custody after telling a student she had a "kill list" for students...
Teacher in custody after disclosing ‘kill list’ to student, police say
Photos of Raven sit alongside a bottle, blanket and other items to remember her.
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’

Latest News

Fishing for Eastern Kentucky
‘Fishing for Eastern Kentucky’ bass fishing tournament raises more than $40,000 for flood relief
HallZOOween will be held Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October.
Cincinnati Zoo’s HallZOOween kicks off this weekend
Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a fairly mild and windy start to the day. Most of us will...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A not too bad start to the weekend
A death investigation is underway in Lexington.
Homicide record broken: Lex police investigate body found on Bryan Avenue
Captains Nick Bodkin and Ryan Hogsten are members of the Ohio Task Force One, helping with...
Lexington Firefighters return from hurricane response