WKYT talks to 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is in the books.

This year WKYT was a proud partner with St. Jude in efforts to raise money for the lifesaving work that happens at the Memphis hospital day in and day out.

The winner of this year’s dream home located at 4012 Buttermilk Road in the Home Place subdivision off Polo Club Blvd. was drawn live on WKYT at 5:30.

This year’s winner is probably all the talk of a small community near Beattyville.

It has been eight months in the making as we watched Lexington’s eighth St. Jude Dream home being built before our eyes.

It is a home not meant for the market, but rather a home with a purpose. 6500 people bought tickets for a chance to win the new home.

Thursday all of the names were put in the hopper, but there could only be one drawn out. Live on WKYT at 5:30 WKYT’s Amber Philpott announced Charles Wilson of St. Helens, Kentucky as the 2022 winner of the St. Jude.

If you look on the map it’s about 80 miles from Lexington to St. Helens where Charles (Glen) Wilson calls home.

“How did you know that you won,” asked Philpott.

“Well, I had come in from outside working and sat down and my wife had the news on and said it’s time for the drawing and it said Charles Wilson. Well, there are several Charles Wilsons in the state when they said St. Helens, Kentucky. She said did we win,” said Glen Wilson.

At 77 years young most people know Mr. Wilson as Glen.

He and his wife of 50 years are both retired educators, they have two daughters and built a comfortable life in the small community of St. Helens that boasts about 30 people.

“I’m less than a half a mile from where I was born, so we have lived here all our lives,” said Wilson.

Now he is the proud winner of the this year’s 2600 square foot St. Jude Dream Home in the Hamburg area.

With the Wilson’s being the talk of St. Helens we asked, will he make that move to Lexington.

“Amber, that’s going to take more than just a few minutes here to make those decisions. We have a daughter in Versailles and grandchildren there, three of them. And we have a daughter here in St. Helens with two children so we will have to think about this,” said Wilson.

But for Wilson it wasn’t about a new house, but rather he and his family wanted to support St. Jude and its mission.

Last year they made a cash donation to the hospital, this year after seeing the dream home on our air they decided to buy tickets, five of them actually.

Wilson says he has never won anything in his life, but this one is really special.

“Just appreciative of all the people that made this possible and raised a tremendous amount of money for St. Jude, very deserving so I’m just grateful that everybody joined in,” said Wilson.

This year’s St. Jude Dream Home helped raised $650,000 to help further the hospital’s mission of not only treating but ending childhood cancer.

Money raised for St. Jude helps ensure that no child ever receives a bill for their treatment.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.