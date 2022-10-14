Woman in critical condition after being struck by commercial vehicle on I-75

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - – A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle late last night.

According to Kentucky State Police, it happened around mile marker 34 on I-75 in Laurel County around 10:40 p.m.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to UK hospital. State police say they do not know why the woman was struck on the interstate.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

