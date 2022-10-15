Ally Blake’s Forecast | A not too bad start to the weekend

Saturday Forecast
FastCast saturday morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a fairly mild and windy start to the day. Most of us will stay dry with a stray shot of a shower out in southern Kentucky.

Let’s get to it! Today temps start off in the upper 50s and low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be windy as well, with winds blowing out of the south at about 10-20 mph. Throughout the day most of us will see nice skies and temps near 70 degrees. A stray shot of a shower out in southern Kentucky could be possible early. A better shot of rain is likely tomorrow. This will usher in cooler air into next week. I’m talking highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Skies will continue to remain dry during this time as well.

I hope you all have a great weekend!

