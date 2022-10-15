Lexington police investigate body found near Castlewood Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Lexington.

Police tell us that they responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue right by Castlewood Park at around 11:30 on Friday night.

The Fayette County coroner was also on scene and a man was found dead upon arrival.

Police are still working to investigate as they say information at this time is limited.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Lexington Police.

We will update you as soon as we learn any new information.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.