Madison Central builds big lead, beats GRC 27-14

RICHMOND, Ky (WKYT) – Madison Central built a 21-0 halftime and cruised to a 27-14 district win over GRC at Tomahawk Valley.

The Indians getting three touchdowns from Brady Hensley, two on the ground and one through the air, as the Tribe improved to 2-0 in district play.

The Cardinals had a 68-yard TD run from Kalen Washington to start the third quarter, but never threatened Central the rest of the way.

