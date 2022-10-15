Madison Central builds big lead, beats GRC 27-14

Indians improve to 2-0 in district play
GRC at Madison Central
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky (WKYT) – Madison Central built a 21-0 halftime and cruised to a 27-14 district win over GRC at Tomahawk Valley.

The Indians getting three touchdowns from Brady Hensley, two on the ground and one through the air, as the Tribe improved to 2-0 in district play.

The Cardinals had a 68-yard TD run from Kalen Washington to start the third quarter, but never threatened Central the rest of the way.

