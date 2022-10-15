Madison Southern runs with Rodriguez, shuts down West Jess 43-15
The Eagles are healthy as MadSouth whips West Jess
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BEREA, Ky (WKYT) – Madison Southern had its second largest point production of the season against West Jessamine corralling the Colts 43-15.
Juan Rodriguez got the scoring started with a 5-yard TD run late in the second quarter which was followed by a Stephen Whitehead TD score giving the Eagles a 14-7 halftime advantage.
Rodriguez found the endzone again in the 3rd quarter as Southern exploded on West Jess in the second half.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.