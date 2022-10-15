‘Poor People’s Campaign’ hosts get out to vote rally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Poor People’s Campaign says they’re continuing the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and many others, calling for a “revolution of values in America.”

“That’s in a way disheartening that we’re fighting the same battles that we fought well over 50 years ago. We’re still dealing with racism and the issue of poverty was something that he was very concerned about toward the end of his life because he saw the gap between the rich and poor,” said the State Coordinator for the Kentucky chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign, Arnold Farr.

Saturday, members of the Kentucky chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign rallied in downtown Lexington as part of a nationwide effort to encourage low-propensity voters to register and vote in the midterm elections.

“We can vote y’all. we can vote for candidates and policies that will make this a better city, a better state, a better country, and a better world,” said Joyce Adkins of the Poor People’s Campaign.

In a study they conducted following the 2020 presidential election, the Poor People’s Campaign found that over 20 million low-income people left their votes on the table. They say that’s why they’re working to reach out to low-income people and get them registered to vote.

“The power is in our hands and we need to take power and the politicians work for us at the end of the day,” said Farr.

