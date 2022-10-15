‘We can be ourselves’: Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday

‘We’re just happy to see that we can be ourselves’ : Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday
‘We’re just happy to see that we can be ourselves’ : Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres and Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is back in action after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Thousands of people gathered at the Pikeville City Park to celebrate the LGBTQ Plus community. They showed their support and had fun with music, food and more.

Volunteer organizer Emma Lowe said the support from people across Appalachia is astonishing. Something most people from the region who identify as LGBTQ Plus could have never dreamed of even just ten years ago.

“This is our home, so we’re just happy to see that we can be ourselves and be open about who we are here at home,” she said. “For a lot of us growing up, this is something we never expected to happen for us, and now we’re joined in, like you said, a few thousand people coming out to celebrate us as well. It’s heartwarming.”

Pikeville Pride featured several guest speakers as well.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
A death investigation is underway in Lexington.
Homicide record broken: Lex police investigate body found on Bryan Avenue
Kentucky State Police was called to I-75 southbound, around mile marker 34 in Laurel County.
Woman in critical condition after being struck by commercial vehicle on I-75
No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
Photos of Raven sit alongside a bottle, blanket and other items to remember her.
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’

Latest News

The event raises money for a veterans fund for the residents in Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in...
Fifth annual Patriot Day Show in Lexington
Patients will no longer need a prescription for hearing aids, and they can do online testing...
Over-the-counter hearing aids set to be available as soon as tomorrow
No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a not-too-bad end to the weekend, but today we have the...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A storm chance mainly south
A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado