LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We weren’t going to let technical difficulties get in the way of reporting on week 9 of WKYT High School Game Time! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:

Week 9: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : Tates Creek at Lafayette, Henry Clay at Dunbar, Bourbon County at Lexington Catholic, Douglass at Great Crossing, Franklin County at Waggener, George Rogers Clark at Madison Central, West Jessamine at Madison Southern, Sayre at Hazard, Desales at Western Hills, and Woodford County at Collins.

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 9, Pt. 1 (10/14/22)

Week 9: High School Game Time Pt. 2: We circle back in part two to bring you highlights from the Bourbon County at Lexington Catholic game.

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 9, Pt. 2 (10/14/22)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.