Ally Blake’s Forecast | A storm chance mainly south

Sunday’s Forecast
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a not-too-bad end to the weekend, but today we have the best chance of seeing rain this entire week. This even comes with a low-end severe threat.

Let’s get to it! Starting off across the bluegrass temps are in the upper 30s and low 40s in central Kentucky with a mix of sun and clouds and in southern Kentucky, where the clouds are thicker are stuck in the low 50s. The clouds for most of the day will likely increase. Some of us will see rain and even some under, but most of us will see nothing at all. The best shot is in southeastern Kentucky. That is where we have a marginal risk for severe weather. The main threat is damaging winds. I think Lexington may see nothing. Temps really tumble after. Highs on Monday are only looking to be in the low 50s. A freeze watch is up from Monday to Tuesday as widespread frost is likely. Lows will be in the 20s with highs on Tuesday only in the upper 40s. The rest of the week is quiet with sunshine. temps eventually rebound back to the 60s by Friday.

I hope you all have a great day!

