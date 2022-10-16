Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected

No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.(Morehead Fire Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead Fire Department was dispatched at around 5:20 pm on Saturday to a fire beneath the State route 519 bridge near Save-A-Lot.

Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen coming from beneath the bridge. This is where a homeless camp had been residing until the fire started. The fire was contained within 20 minutes with the assistance of 10 firefighters. Units cleared the scene at 6:40 pm. No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.

State Department of Transportation inspectors were called to inspect damage done to the bridge by excessive fire and heat. It was determined that the bridge was structurally safe to reopen.

Kentucky State Police, Morehead Police Department, and Rowan County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation into the cause of the fire. They quickly were made aware of a person of interest as the alleged arsonist.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

