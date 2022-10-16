Fifth annual Patriot Day Show in Lexington

The event raises money for a veterans fund for the residents in Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Patriot Day Show is an annual event hosted by the Motorheads Car Club.

This is their fifth year of the event, which honors those who lost their lives in 9/11. It also honors veterans, active military, and first responders.

They have a parking lot full of classic cars, events and activities, and live music.

One of the event organizers, Terry Malin, said they also do raffles and give out trophies.

The event raises money for a veterans fund for the residents in Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Willmore.

Malin said it’s amazing to see all of the community support.

“It’s nice to know that people want to support the local charities. The Thomson-Hood Center is a federal facility, so we contribute to the fund that they have access to, and all these people that are here today, they’re basically here to donate to the charity, and in return we get to look at their beautiful cars,” Malin said.

