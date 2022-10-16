Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

Tracking Snow Showers and Cold Temperatures
Some snow showers and flurries, from a weather maker, to our North, will escape, push south,...
Some snow showers and flurries, from a weather maker, to our North, will escape, push south, allowing us to see our first flakes of the season, Tuesday morning.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cooler air settles in behind a weekend cold front as we start the new workweek. Highs cool to the middle an upper 40s by Tuesday. A FREEZE WARNING is active, for Monday night, as lows dip to the 20s.

Some snow showers and flurries, from a weather maker, to our North, will escape, push south, allowing us to see our first flakes of the season, Tuesday morning.

As the week marches on, we’ll warm up, enjoying a mix of sun and clouds. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

