Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cooler air settles in behind a weekend cold front as we start the new workweek. Highs cool to the middle an upper 40s by Tuesday. A FREEZE WARNING is active, for Monday night, as lows dip to the 20s.

Some snow showers and flurries, from a weather maker, to our North, will escape, push south, allowing us to see our first flakes of the season, Tuesday morning.

As the week marches on, we’ll warm up, enjoying a mix of sun and clouds. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.