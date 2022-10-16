Kentucky Newsmakers 10/16: Secretary of State Michael Adams; Keeneland President Shannon Arvin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Keeneland President Shannon Arvin and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Election Day is coming up on November 8 and there’s early voting before that. Some people have already voted by absentee.

It’s a key election year as Kentuckians select a U.S. senator and members of the U.S. House, the state legislature and lots of local offices and judgeships. There are also two constitutional amendments on the ballot that voters can approve or reject.

Secretary of State Michael Adams will oversee the election process and joins us to talk about the vote.

Keeneland President Shannon Arvin also joins to talk about the Fall Meet that’s underway and the excitement of hosting the Breeder’s Cup world championships in November.

