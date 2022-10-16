Lexington police search for missing man with dementia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man.

Danny Brown, 64, was last seen on the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022, when he left Albany, KY, to return to Lexington.

The Flock license plate readers spotted his license plate at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Lexington, but his current location is unknown.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a navy blue Carhartt jacket, and navy-blue New Balance shoes.

He was driving a 2006 red Ford Ranger with Kentucky license plate 606FJP.

He may also be experiencing the early stages of dementia.

Anyone with knowledge of Danny Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

