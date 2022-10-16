Lexington police search for missing man with dementia

Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for Danny Brown.
Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for Danny Brown.(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. 

Danny Brown, 64, was last seen on the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022, when he left Albany, KY, to return to Lexington.

The Flock license plate readers spotted his license plate at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Lexington, but his current location is unknown.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a navy blue Carhartt jacket, and navy-blue New Balance shoes.

He was driving a 2006 red Ford Ranger with Kentucky license plate 606FJP.

He may also be experiencing the early stages of dementia.

Anyone with knowledge of Danny Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
A death investigation is underway in Lexington.
Homicide record broken: Lex police investigate body found on Bryan Avenue
Kentucky State Police was called to I-75 southbound, around mile marker 34 in Laurel County.
Woman in critical condition after being struck by commercial vehicle on I-75
No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
Photos of Raven sit alongside a bottle, blanket and other items to remember her.
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’

Latest News

The event raises money for a veterans fund for the residents in Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in...
Fifth annual Patriot Day Show in Lexington
Patients will no longer need a prescription for hearing aids, and they can do online testing...
Over-the-counter hearing aids set to be available as soon as tomorrow
No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a not-too-bad end to the weekend, but today we have the...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A storm chance mainly south