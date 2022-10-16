Lexington protestors show support for Iran

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A protest was held Saturday in Lexington to show support for women in Iran.

Dozens of protestors gathered around the courthouse plaza in downtown Lexington Saturday. They’re working to raise awareness about mass demonstrations that have rocked Iran for several weeks. People across the country have taken to the streets after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. Amini was detained by police for allegedly violating Iran’s dress code.

“What we’re asking is for basic human rights for Iranian women and people in general. All they want is to go to school freely, to go to the beach freely, to wear what they want, to have financial security, to have corruption stopped,” said protestor Roshan Nikou.

