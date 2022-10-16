Remembrance walk for National Pregnancy and Infant Awareness Day in Lexington

By Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 15, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October 15th is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

Amanda Burnett has been through the experience herself, and she has the scars of grief to prove it. She said the feeling is hard to put into words.

“My husband and I, we have lost three pregnancies. They were all early in the pregnancy but still, you have these hopes and dreams that you don’t even know you have until they’re gone,” Amanda Burnett said.

She said with the help of her friends, family and a group at church, she was able to start this walk.

The one mile walk is meant for everyone to take the time and remember their loved ones.

As they placed one foot, in front of the other, it’s the start of a supportive journey.

“Just having something that recognizes the loss and being around people that have gone through it, it’s really helpful,” Burnett said

They read off a list of names of babies loved and lost.

“There’s been a few friends that I didn’t know or people from church that came and wrote their name down and we didn’t know that they experienced that. They weren’t ready to share that, but they felt safe and comfortable to do that here.”

She said seeing everyone at the event is special, and there are local resources and support groups that are there for you.

Burnett said, it’s important to know you are not alone.

“When someone’s had a similar loss, it’s kind of that unspoken connection that you have.”

She shared a list of local websites and resources.

Baptist Health Perinatal Bereavement Program

CHI Saint Joseph Health

New Vista

