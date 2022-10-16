Rodriguez’s 2 TD runs push No. 22 Kentucky past Miss. State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 196 yards and two second-half scores, Will Levis returned from a one-game absence to throw a go-ahead touchdown pass and No. 22 Kentucky topped No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17. The victory ended a two-game slide for the Wildcats.

Rodriguez achieved season highs in yardage and carries (30) in his third game back from a suspension. His touchdowns covered 16 and 7 yards.

The Wildcats sorely needed his second score, coming after Emmanuel Forbes returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown to get the Bulldogs within 20-17.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.