Rodriguez’s 2 TD runs push No. 22 Kentucky past Miss. State

Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, right, celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez...
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, right, celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. after a Rodriguez touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 196 yards and two second-half scores, Will Levis returned from a one-game absence to throw a go-ahead touchdown pass and No. 22 Kentucky topped No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17. The victory ended a two-game slide for the Wildcats.

Rodriguez achieved season highs in yardage and carries (30) in his third game back from a suspension. His touchdowns covered 16 and 7 yards.

The Wildcats sorely needed his second score, coming after Emmanuel Forbes returned an interception 59 yards for a touchdown to get the Bulldogs within 20-17.

