Ally Blake’s Forecast | Freeze warning up for most of the state

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning everyone! It is a cold morning here in Kentucky with even colder air on the way! Believe it or not, we could see some of the season’s first flakes tomorrow.

Let’s get to it! Today as our cold front moves through temps will fall into the 30s and 40s. In terms of highs, we only get to the low 50s today. A mix of sun and clouds is likely throughout the day. A freeze warning is in effect for central and eastern Kentucky from late tonight to early tomorrow morning as sub-freezing temps. We even have the chance to see a few flakes and flurries. It really depends on how much cold cover and moisture we see overnight. If we see more clouds temps will hold closer to the 30s vs. if the skies stay clear we can see widespread 20-degree readings. Highs tomorrow are only likely in the 40s. By Wednesday our way less active stretch continues. Temps rise back to near 50. The rest of the week features a temperature surge and a truly gorgeous weekend ahead. Highs get close to 70.

I hope you all have a great week and stay warm!

