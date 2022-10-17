Ally Blake’s Forecast | Freeze warning up for most of the state

Monday’s Forecast
FastCast - early morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday morning everyone! It is a cold morning here in Kentucky with even colder air on the way! Believe it or not, we could see some of the season’s first flakes tomorrow.

Let’s get to it! Today as our cold front moves through temps will fall into the 30s and 40s. In terms of highs, we only get to the low 50s today. A mix of sun and clouds is likely throughout the day. A freeze warning is in effect for central and eastern Kentucky from late tonight to early tomorrow morning as sub-freezing temps. We even have the chance to see a few flakes and flurries. It really depends on how much cold cover and moisture we see overnight. If we see more clouds temps will hold closer to the 30s vs. if the skies stay clear we can see widespread 20-degree readings. Highs tomorrow are only likely in the 40s. By Wednesday our way less active stretch continues. Temps rise back to near 50. The rest of the week features a temperature surge and a truly gorgeous weekend ahead. Highs get close to 70.

I hope you all have a great week and stay warm!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
A death investigation is underway in Lexington.
Homicide record broken: Lex police investigate body found on Bryan Avenue
Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for Danny Brown.
Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’

Latest News

Some snow showers and flurries, from a weather maker, to our North, will escape, push south,...
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
Some snow showers and flurries, from a weather maker, to our North, will escape, push south,...
Jason Lindsey's Workweek Forecast | Tracking Snow Showers and Cold Temperatures
Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a not-too-bad end to the weekend, but today we have the...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A storm chance mainly south
A cold front, pushing across the Bluegrass, will spark showers and storms, especially along the...
Jason Lindsey’s Sunday Forecast