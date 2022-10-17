Blood donations urgently needed amid uptick in hospital use, KBC says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center says blood donations are urgently needed right now due to an increase in use at hospitals.

KBC, which provides blood to 70-plus hospitals across Kentucky, says they are seeing demand outpace donations with hospitals transfusing 18% more blood in recent months.

They say their hospital partners are transfusing significantly more blood per day on average than during the summer months.

“General blood usage at the hospitals we serve continues to climb,” said Mandy Brajuha, vice president for external relations at KBC. “This means that more Kentucky patients need the lifesaving gift of blood. However, donor turnout has simply lagged behind. Continuing with this trend puts hospitals in a difficult position and puts the lives of Kentucky patients at risk.”

KBC says they try to maintain a three-day supply of blood to meet hospital needs but, for many blood types, they have been operating with less than a day’s supply.

Volunteer donors provide blood for cancer treatments, premature births, car accidents, diseases, surgeries and more. KBC says a single trauma patient can use 50 or more units of blood, which quickly puts a fragile supply in peril.

Donors can schedule an appointment at any of KBC’s eight donor centers or mobile drives at kybloodcenter.org or call (800) 775-2522. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted as space allows.

All blood types are needed.

