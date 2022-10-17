Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Snowflakes Possible Tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s one of the coldest air masses in mid-October history that’s engulfing the region for the next several days. This wintertime looking setup will give us the chance to set record lows and to see some very early season snowflakes.

We’ve got a lot to talk about, so let’s get this party started with some headlines:

Cold winds are blowing out there today as temps drop from north to south. The northern half of the state will spend much of the afternoon with upper 40s to around 50 while the south reaches 50-55 for many.

Those cold winds will make the day feel much colder than what your thermometer shows.

As a strong northwest flow kicks in tonight, a plume of rain and snow showers from Lake Michigan will develop. For a time, this band may be oriented in a fashion that can bring some snowflakes into central and eastern Kentucky.

The flakes aren’t a slam dunk, but the odds are pretty good for some folks to see flakes early Tuesday.

The chance for some flakes and clouds complicates the Tuesday morning low forecast. Let’s simplify this… If you have clear skies all night and into Tuesday morning, your temps reach 20-25 and likely shatter records. If you have clouds, you temps will be upper 20s to low 30s.

Wind chills will drop into the teen for a few spots Tuesday morning.

The rest of your Tuesday will feature temps likely staying in the 40s for much of the area. Gusty winds make it feel much colder.

This sets the stage for another chance to set record lows on Wednesday morning. Lows will hit the low and middle 20s across much of the state. Highs Wednesday afternoon reach 50-55 for many.

We get one more frigid morning in the 20s for Thursday as the cold slowly loses its grip by late Thursday into Friday.

