Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Snowflakes Possible Tonight

Snow
Snow(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s one of the coldest air masses in mid-October history that’s engulfing the region for the next several days. This wintertime looking setup will give us the chance to set record lows and to see some very early season snowflakes.

We’ve got a lot to talk about, so let’s get this party started with some headlines:

  • Cold winds are blowing out there today as temps drop from north to south. The northern half of the state will spend much of the afternoon with upper 40s to around 50 while the south reaches 50-55 for many.
  • Those cold winds will make the day feel much colder than what your thermometer shows.
  • As a strong northwest flow kicks in tonight, a plume of rain and snow showers from Lake Michigan will develop. For a time, this band may be oriented in a fashion that can bring some snowflakes into central and eastern Kentucky.
  • The flakes aren’t a slam dunk, but the odds are pretty good for some folks to see flakes early Tuesday.
  • The chance for some flakes and clouds complicates the Tuesday morning low forecast. Let’s simplify this… If you have clear skies all night and into Tuesday morning, your temps reach 20-25 and likely shatter records. If you have clouds, you temps will be upper 20s to low 30s.
  • Wind chills will drop into the teen for a few spots Tuesday morning.
  • The rest of your Tuesday will feature temps likely staying in the 40s for much of the area. Gusty winds make it feel much colder.
  • This sets the stage for another chance to set record lows on Wednesday morning. Lows will hit the low and middle 20s across much of the state. Highs Wednesday afternoon reach 50-55 for many.
  • We get one more frigid morning in the 20s for Thursday as the cold slowly loses its grip by late Thursday into Friday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for Danny Brown.
Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man
A death investigation is underway in Lexington.
Coroner identifies victim in Lexington’s latest homicide
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts

Latest News

Good Monday morning everyone! It is a cold morning here in Kentucky with even colder air on the...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Freeze warning up for most of the state
Some snow showers and flurries, from a weather maker, to our North, will escape, push south,...
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
Some snow showers and flurries, from a weather maker, to our North, will escape, push south,...
Jason Lindsey's Workweek Forecast | Tracking Snow Showers and Cold Temperatures
Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a not-too-bad end to the weekend, but today we have the...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A storm chance mainly south