DeAndre Square named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week

Senior inside linebacker sealed victory over No. 16 Mississippi State with interception
Deandre Square. Celebration. Kentucky beats Mississippi St 27-17. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK...
Deandre Square. Celebration. Kentucky beats Mississippi St 27-17. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics(Eddie Justice | Eddie Justice)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Senior linebacker DeAndre Square was named Southeastern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in No. 22 Kentucky’s 27-17 victory over No. 16 Mississippi State last Saturday, the league announced Monday.

Square sealed the win over Mississippi State with an interception with 4:01 remaining. It was the third interception of his career, and the first of the season. He also tallied 11 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. It was the second game-clinching interception he has recorded in Kentucky’s past eight games, dating to its VRBO Citrus Bowl win over Iowa on Jan. 1, 2022.

UK limited MSU to season lows for total offense (225 yards), rushing yards (22), passing yards (203) and first downs (13). UK also allowed only 10 offensive points.

Square, a 6-foot-1, 221-pound Butkus Award candidate from Detroit, is in his fifth and final season with the Wildcats having played in 56 career games with 42 straight starting assignments. He is on the verge of joining the career 300-Tackle Club, needing just four more to accomplish the feat. He’s been voted a team captain three straight seasons (2020-22) and is on track to graduate in December with a degree in health promotion.

Square shares the honor with Arkansas safety Hudson Clark.

The 19th-ranked Wildcats will enjoy a much-needed bye week before traveling to No. 3 Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 29. Game time will be announced later today.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck
Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for Danny Brown.
Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man
A death investigation is underway in Lexington.
Homicide record broken: Lex police investigate body found on Bryan Avenue
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts

Latest News

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) dunks against LSU in the first half of an NCAA college...
Kentucky to begin season at No. 4 in Associated Press Top 25
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, right, celebrates with running back Chris Rodriguez...
Rodriguez’s 2 TD runs push No. 22 Kentucky past Miss. State
Madison Southern
Madison Southern runs with Rodriguez, shuts down West Jess 43-15
Madison Central receiver Jayden West
Madison Central builds big lead, beats GRC 27-14